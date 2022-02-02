Protest won't change parking rules for Ottawa residents, bylaw says

As police start to enforce traffic rules for protesters, bylaw officers have been told to avoid the "hot zone" except for certain circumstances, but to continue to conduct "regular business" throughout the city.

The protest has seen vehicles parked and honking on roads leading to Parliament Hill for the past week with widespread reports of threats and harassment in the area.

City officials, including Mayor Jim Watson, have said ticketing and towing protesters could incite them. Ottawa police previously said they've chosen not to step in when they see laws being broken because the threat of violence is too high.

Police officials have changed their tune announcing Thursday the traffic enforcement unit is actively patrolling downtown, issuing a total of 30 traffic tickets just one day earlier.

Demonstration-Related Traffic Enforcement in Downtown Neighbourhoods<br><br>The Ottawa Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit is actively patrolling downtown residential neighbourhoods to address traffic issues related to the ongoing demonstration. <a href="https://t.co/1aoudZT3m0">https://t.co/1aoudZT3m0</a> —@OttawaPolice

Bylaw officers, meanwhile, have been asked to turn a blind eye to the laundry list of infractions by protest vehicles and participants.

During a city briefing Wednesday, the city's general manager of emergency and protective services, Kim Ayotte, explained bylaw officers will only issue tickets when vehicles are blocking the flow of traffic, fire hydrants and emergency exits within the protest area.

"But we pick and choose when we do that," he said.

"We're not going to put our bylaw officers at risk by having them go into the hot zone and issue tickets to a crowd that could become violent."

Since Friday, bylaw has issued 115 tickets to vehicles within the protest area, 626 parking infractions for vehicles parked illegally within the Centretown area, and a total of 2,164 citywide where "it's regular business for the citizens of Ottawa," Ayotte said.

Unfair double-standard, say residents

Residents like Emily Minor decry this policy as an unfair double-standard. She received a $130 ticket while parked in front of her downtown home for less than five minutes.

"I was like, 'Are you serious right now? What about all of these trucks here? None of them have tickets on their dashes. The parking spots have been taken up. Why has nobody been ticketed?'" Minor said.

A $130 parking ticket, which could be $110 if paid early, issued to downtown resident Emily Minor on Tuesday. (Submitted by Emily MInor)

Glebe resident Sarah Murphy received two separate parking tickets this week totalling more than $200 in fines. She was parked during snow clearing hours.

At this point, she is still considering whether or not she will pay them.

"I deserved the tickets but it is frustrating to know that the city specifically is saying that they're not ticketing protesters because of the fear that they'd get aggressive," Murphy said.

The city's head of bylaw, Roger Chapman, says the department understands the frustration for "residents who live and work in the downtown core, but that can't change how bylaw officers go about their day.

"There is unfortunately no means to differentiate vehicles associated with the protest and those that are not," Chapman wrote in an emailed statement.

He said officers "use their discretion" when issuing tickets and are working with police to keep officers safe during any enforcement.