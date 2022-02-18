Police advanced rapidly through the streets of downtown Ottawa on Saturday morning, pushing forward a frontline and forcing protesters back and closer to their main encampment near Parliament Hill.

Shortly after 9 a.m. ET, police reformed a line they had held Friday night and, with some holding riot batons, continued the advance that cleared vehicles and protesters from a large stretch of Rideau Street throughout the previous day.

There were noticeably fewer protesters on the streets Saturday morning, whereas many more crowded onto the streets Friday to slow the police line. Police have repeatedly told protesters to leave or face possible arrest, as they seek to end anti-vaccine mandate demonstrations that have lasted more than three weeks in the nation's capital.

As police reached the more enclosed space of the parliamentary precinct, they slowed but continued to advance. Police smashed windows of at least two vehicles as they encountered the more entrenched infrastructure near the Hill.

Several semi-truck trailers and a dwindling group of protesters remained outside Parliament Hill on Wellington Street overnight and into Saturday morning, blockaded against the police line by a mostly symbolic obstruction of metal fencing and a low wall of shovelled snow.

Ottawa police said it had arrested more than 100 people connected to the protests as of late Friday evening. On Saturday, police announced another organizer, Patrick James King, is facing four criminal charges. Several other prominent figures within the convoy protest have also been arrested.

Several cabinet ministers were set to address the situation in a news conference at 11 a.m. ET, while the House of Commons is also sitting to discuss the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Clearing the streets a 'tough assignment' for police

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said Saturday morning around 20 semi-truck trailers had been confiscated by police yesterday, and others left of their own accord.

"That was a tough assignment," Watson said. "Probably the toughest assignment they'll ever have in their careers."

Watson added the city is working with federal and provincial officials to come up with a program to help support downtown business that were unable to open throughout the occupation.

Watson said he expects the financial supports will be announced by the federal government later today.

"We will continue to push both levels of government for increased support for these individuals," he said.

The city will be needing financial support from the provincial and the federal government as well, Watson said, adding the city has absorbed more than $800,000 per day for costs associated with extra policing and other city costs.