$300M class action convoy lawsuit amended to add defendants, expand 'occupation zone'

The lawyers representing Ottawa residents in the proposed $300 million class-action lawsuit against organizers of the convoy protest last year have added new defendants and expanded the "occupation zone," the geographic area encompassing the plaintiff classes.

Fundraising platform GiveSendGo, New Brunswick donor Brad Howland and Harold Jonker of Jonker Trucking Inc., have been added as named defendants.

None of the defendants added to the claim were immediately available for comment.

The area in Ottawa containing the plaintiff classes — residents, businesses and employees — has been expanded after a "large number" of residents came forward, said Paul Champ, the lawyer behind the proposed class action suit.

The zone now extends west past Bronson Avenue to Booth Street to include residential buildings on a developed section of LeBreton Flats.

In the ByWard Market, it now includes the area north of St. Patrick Street all the way to Boteler Street.

The shaded areas on the map show the new additions to the 'occupation zone' containing the plaintiff classes. (Simon Smith/CBC)

Champ estimates the expanded zone adds about 3,000 people to the plaintiff class, bringing the number to around 15,000.

He said he expects "the damages will end up going up" because the number of plaintiffs has increased.

According to Champ, everyone in the zone is automatically part of the class and doesn't need to provide their names. In the event of a settlement or an award in the case, his firm will contact people and advertise.

Testimony during Ottawa People's Commission

Gaëlle Muderi, project co-ordinator for the Ottawa People's Commission, said they heard testimony from residents of the newly added area during their inquiry into the protests.

"The impact of the convoy extended beyond the red zone, from Lowertown to Vanier to Overbrook. So people in those communities experienced trauma, loss and harm," she said.

"These communities were deeply affected, and I think this is a move in recognition of that."

Muderi said the expanded class reflects the scope of issues residents had to deal with during the protests.

"People lost income because they couldn't get to their jobs or they had to spend in different ways to access basic necessities," she said.

"In that sense, it includes more folks. It opens up the opportunity for more folks to be heard."

Lawyer heard from 1,000 Ottawa residents

Champ said his team will be ready to argue for certification in the case by the end of the year, calling those motions "a significant point in the litigation."

"The vast majority of class actions are fought over the certification and if the class action is certified, you will often see defendants settle," he said.

Champ said his team has spoken with about 1,000 people.

"We've got really all the information and evidence that we need to establish damages and establish the harm that was caused."

Champ said this is another step in vindicating his clients.

"It seems like the convoy occupation protesters thought that they only caused people an inconvenience without recognizing that they, you know, seriously disrupted the lives of people who were really just innocent bystanders," he said.