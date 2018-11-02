Photos
Getting there: Signs of O-Train progress all around
As work on Ottawa's light rail system continues inching along, we sent reporter Giacomo Panico out with a camera to capture some of the progress.
After delays, LRT expected to open in early 2019
Today's the day the city was to have been handed the keys to the Confederation Line, after the first of two LRT delays was announced earlier this year.
As we all know by now, that didn't pan out. Transit users won't board the new O-Trains until sometime in early 2019.
Here's some of what you can expect to see when the doors to the O-Train stations finally open.