Getting there: Signs of O-Train progress all around

Today's the day the city was to have been handed the keys to the Confederation Line, after the first of two LRT delays was announced earlier this year.

As we all know by now, that didn't pan out. Transit users won't board the new O-Trains until sometime in early 2019.

As work on the light rail system continues inching along, we sent reporter Giacomo Panico out with a camera to capture some of the progress.

Here's some of what you can expect to see when the doors to the O-Train stations finally open.

This is what the pay stations at Pimisi station look like. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

An O-Train zooms along the Confederation Line, likely as part of a test of the system. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Here's a wide shot of the north side of Pimisi station, with another big red 'O' marking the O-Train stop. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

There's a lot of bike parking at Pimisi station. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Can't go in yet. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)