Hiring at Telesat to take off after rocket deal with Blue Origin

The CEO of Ottawa-based Telesat said a new deal with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's space flight company Blue Origin to launch their satellites into orbit should also provide a boost to employment in the city's high-tech sector.

Telesat will be using Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket to send its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites into space, allowing the satellite communications company to deliver its broadband internet services globally, according to an agreement announced Jan. 31.

Telesat's president and CEO Dan Goldberg said his company will be launching hundreds of satellites — what the company calls a constellation — with the goal of providing high speed internet access across the globe.

That will mean more work locally, he said.

"A lot of the research and development that we're doing for this constellation all takes place right here in downtown Ottawa," he said.

"And then there's our supply chain. There are other companies in Ottawa that will likely be contributors to this project."

Expecting to hire 'a lot of people'

Goldberg said his company, which employs about 200 people, plans to hire another 100 employees.

"We're hiring a lot of people," he said. "We're growing."

Telesat has been working on their LEO satellites for about five years, Goldberg said.

"Getting really high quality, affordable broadband to people in rural areas, or in some developed countries, is a significant problem," he said, and one he hopes his company will solve.

"All of these satellites will talk to each other in space with optical links. We're sort of launching a space-based IP network and it will allow us to bring terabits of capacity literally everywhere on Earth."

Blue Origin expects the New Glenn rocket to have its maiden flight in 2021.