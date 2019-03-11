Ottawa Comiccon reveals its first batch of celebrities
Pom Klementieff, Mark Sheppard, Cary Elwes are on the list May 10-12
Ottawa Comiccon's celebrity guest list features stars from The Princess Bride and the man behind the iconic Batman voice in the animated series.
The annual event, which attracts more than 40,000 people to celebrate comics and multi-genre entertainment, will take place at the EY Centre May 10 to 12.
The conference's spokesperson said others will be added to the growing list.
"[We announced] some heavy hitters today just to get people excited," Jason Rockman told CBC Radio's All In A Day Friday.
The guest list so far includes Pom Klementieff from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Mark Sheppard from Supernatural and Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride.
"Elwes is wonderful and so many people are excited," Rockman said. "He's a fan favourite."
Comiccon also announced Friday that The Princess Bride's Wallace Shawn, the voice behind Rex the slinky dog from the Toy Story franchise is part of the lineup, as well as Mike Colter from Luke Cage, John Barrowman from Arrow and Kevin Conroy, the voice of the Batman animated series.
"When you get the voice actors they're awesome because they have so many stories," Rockman said.
"They've got to approach acting from a completely different place. It has nothing to [do with] their looks, it's all about the voice."
With files from CBC Radio's All In A Day
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.