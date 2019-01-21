Cold snap causing ice jams on Tay River, authority warns

The current cold snap enveloping eastern Ontario is creating ideal conditions for ice jams on local rivers, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) warned Monday.

Ice jams have already caused minor flooding in homes along the Tay River near Port Elmsley, Ont., the RVCA said.

Brian Stratton, the authority's manager of engineering services, said frigid temperatures have caused some parts of the river that are normally free-flowing to freeze, causing the water behind it to overflow the river's banks.

Temperatures are forecast to rise Tuesday and Wednesday, which is expected to break up the ice jams, the RVCA said.