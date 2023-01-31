Winter's 1st deep cold snap hits Ottawa this week

As the national capital gets into its first deep cold snap of this winter, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has compiled a list of places that people can go to warm up.

The health unit on Tuesday issued a frostbite advisory for Wednesday night into Thursday morning, saying the wind chill was expected to pass its advisory threshold of –25 C.

The temperature at Ottawa's main airport hit –20 C early Wednesday morning for the first time this winter. It got as cold as –21 C, and with the wind chill felt as cold as –26.

With even colder weather expected in the near future, public health officials are reminding people that cold temperatures paired with winds can lead to severe injuries and even death.

An interactive map on the OPH website lists ideas for places to warm up that are open to anyone. They include libraries, community centres, day programs and community meal locations.

It says the list is not exhaustive as it doesn't include programs offering services to specific groups, food banks or shelters. For information on those programs, people can call 211.

Calling 311 can get a referral to a shelter or transportation out of the cold.

After a mild autumn and winter so far, the region is expected to experience even colder temperatures Thursday and Friday, according to Environment Canada.

Ottawa is expecting a drop of about 25 degrees from Thursday's forecasted high of –3 C to that night's low of –28 C. Friday night's low is forecast to be even lower at –31 C after peaking at a frigid –22 C in the day.

If it gets to –31 C, it would be the coldest temperature in Ottawa in 27 years.

Environment Canada has also issued a weather advisory for western Quebec outside of Gatineau, warning of an Arctic air mass paired with snow squalls affecting visibility Thursday evening and "extreme wind chill" Friday and Saturday.

Eastern Ontario's threshold for an Environment Canada extreme cold warning is air or wind chill of at least –35 C forecast for at least two hours. In western Quebec, it's –38 C.

How to stay warm

OPH says more than 80 people die each year from over-exposure to the cold in Canada.

It says the elderly, children, infants, people experiencing homelessness, newcomers to Canada, outdoor workers and sport enthusiasts are the most vulnerable.

Signs of frostbite include pink skin that can then turn white and waxy, pain and then numbness.

Officials suggest wearing clothes in layers to reduce cold-weather risks. The inner layer closest to the skin should be "wicking," the middle layer should be insulating to prevent loss of body heat and the outer layer should be "windbreaking."

Warm waterproof boots should be large enough to allow for an extra layer of socks, while a neck warmer will protect the chin, lips and cheeks, which they say are all extremely susceptible to cold weather injuries.

It suggests avoiding drinking alcohol as it promotes cold weather injuries and instead having warm fluids.