Climatologist Ian Black retiring after 33 years with CBC Ottawa

After 33 years of forecasts, CBC Ottawa climatologist Ian Black is stepping away from the green screen.

Thursday marks Ian's last newscast as CBC Ottawa's climatologist to cap a career that started in 1989.

At a time when everyone in the newsroom was smoking and using typewriters, Black had his trusty chalk to draw up weather patterns.

He says he can thank his analysis of TV weather reporting for his senior honours thesis, which helped him keep up with inevitable changes that come with time and technology.

As a self-described weather geek, he has been excited by developments in technology that have made TV weather forecasting what he thought it could be today.

He is the only forecaster in Ottawa endorsed by the Canadian Metrological and Oceanographic Society, and he was the first ever broadcaster to get that honour.

Black is clearly endorsed by his audience — the man has almost 250,000 Twitter followers. That's 100,000 more than Ottawa Public Health.

Origin story

Black maintains he was born to do the weather, and the common folklore around this seems to check out.

Ian Black, as seen during the first decade of his career in the 1990s, when shirts were busier. (CBC)

As the story goes, when he was six he sat on the front porch with his mom and watched a thunderstorm approach. So amazed by the power of Mother Nature, he went to the library and read up on the weather phenomenon.

The next time a storm was coming, he cautioned his mother on the dangers of being outside during a storm.

This week on Our Ottawa we'll say a fond farewell to my friend and colleague, climatologist Ian Black. After 33 years of excellence Ian is leaving CBC Ottawa and we will celebrate his career.

Before becoming a weather man, Black was a substitute teacher in Ottawa, and claims to have taught at "just about every school in town," according to his CBC bio.

He said he's planning on getting a new camera — photography is another of his passions. He also wants to do a lot of gardening and hanging by the pool.

He also plans on buying a new set of golf clubs and claims to be better than recent CBC retiree Dan Séguin. There's only one way to determine if that forecast is correct — an 18-hole showdown.