City responding to hundreds of calls about downed trees, broken limbs

City of Ottawa public works crews are out cleaning up after a mix of ice pellets, freezing rain, thunderstorms and significant rainfall pummelled the region Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of people remain without power in the National Capital Region Thursday morning, particularly in western Quebec, after freezing rain swept across the region Wednesday and overnight.

In a news release, Alain Gonthier, general manager for the public works department, said the significant weather event declared Wednesday afternoon remains in effect.

"Crews have been out nonstop and managed to stay ahead of this event, treating sidewalks, roads and the winter cycling network," he said.

"As the rain continues, we will also monitor areas that are prone to localized flooding and address any water pooling by ensuring catch basins and ditches are opened."

According to Gonthier, the city had already received about 600 calls about downed trees, limbs and brush, as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, and those calls were expected to keep coming in.

He said staff were triaging calls and getting to them in a priority sequence, focusing on trees that are blocking roadways or "otherwise pose a hazard to residents or property."

"Once hazards and streets are cleared, staff and contractors will address broken limbs, non-hazardous removals, and brush/wood cleanup," he said, adding some trees may need reinspection and pruning work.

He said more information about tree cleanup will be given in the coming weeks.

"Residents are advised to stay inside, safely away from broken and hanging branches/limbs or leaning trees," the release said.

"Please also be aware of ice chunks melting and falling from above.

A pedestrian walks between tree branches that have been cleared from the road after they snapped due to freezing rain in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Waste collection and traffic lights

Gonthier said with the exception of several streets where downed trees or wires were in the way, curbside collection has been completed.

People whose waste wasn't picked up Wednesday are asked to leave it at the curb.

Gonthier also noted that traffic signals in areas without power may be down, and reminded drivers that a traffic signal without power should be treated as a four-way stop.

City staff are also monitoring potential flooding, Gonthier said, and he said council could expect a weekly update on that situation Thursday.