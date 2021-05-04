Committee approves master plan for new Civic hospital campus

Committee approval of the master site plan for the new Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital hinges on protecting trees, working with neighbouring communities on parking, and federal legislation limiting future development of the Central Experimental Farm.

The planning committee voted 6-2 in favour of the site plan Monday after a full day of public delegation Friday, which discussed issues around green space and parking on the site.

Committee members Shawn Menard and Jeff Leiper, whose wards include communities near the site, were the only two councillors to vote against.

Coun. Riley Brockington, whose ward encompasses the majority of the proposed new campus, voted in favour, though he outlined some concerns from constituents that still need to be addressed.

"There's nothing that keeps or maintains the [Central Experimental Farm] on the site, in the centre, in the heart of Ottawa. That's troubling to me and that's troubling to the people of Ottawa," Brockington told committee.

"We need legislation."

Committee passed a motion put forward by Brockington asking the Ministry of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada and the National Capital Commission to protect the farm.

Other motions put forward by a trio of central Ottawa councillors, Menard, Leiper and Catherine McKenney — and approved by the committee — will ensure the hospital and city work together to create a community body to oversee traffic impacts from construction.

The motions also seek to improve public transit connectivity, reconfigure proposed surface parking, and protect, preserve and replace trees affected by construction.

Full city council will vote on the master site plan at next week's meeting set for Oct. 13.

While the approval would advance the hospital project, the site plans for individual phases of construction will also face the municipal process.