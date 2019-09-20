Councillors call for training, community plans for future disasters

It has been a string of busy years for the City of Ottawa's emergency-response team, but despite many hard lessons learned, councillors are still looking for more staff training and clearer roles for both city staff and community groups the next time disaster hits.

The community and protective services committee took stock Thursday of how the city responded to the devastating tornadoes that hit in September 2018 and to the two peaks of floodwaters on the Ottawa River in the spring of 2019.

A consultant hired by the city, Calian, found the municipality responded to both events in a well-coordinated way, even managing to organize 15,000 volunteers to help fill sand bags in 2019, Pierre Poirier, the city's head of security and emergency management, told committee members.

But the city can't always be on the ground in many places at once, and councillors felt they and city staff could take steps to help community groups better prepare.

'Training, and more training'

Many councillors clearly remember the difficult moments after the tornadoes swept through their wards, or as the water rose.

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Keith Egli said community groups and churches in the Trend-Arlington area quickly organized meals and clean up after tornadoes toppled trees and tore off roofs, but there was friction when the city eventually came in to take over.

Churches, community associations and other local groups set up their own volunteer centres, made lists and sent residents out to help their neighbours. Egli says many of these groups wanted to work with the city, not be replaced by them.

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry — who represents west-end areas that were among the hardest hit by both the tornado and the flooding — also felt city staff and councillors should meet community associations to sort out who does what job in an emergency. Residents will rise to the challenge whether the city has arrived or not, he said, even if they're not the ones who should touch power or gas lines.

"But you can't go onto a battlefield without a leader, and the city has to be the leader on all those occasions," said El-Chantiry. "Training, and more training, and more training is needed, not just for the community but also for our staff."

The west Ottawa community of Dunrobin suffered extensive damage during the Sept 21 tornado. (Catherine Cullen/CBC)

72-hour guide coming

In the Greenboro area, meanwhile, Coun. Diane Deans simply felt overlooked during the tornadoes of 2018, when there was little help except from the residents who came together.

"I remember thinking, 'I wish I had a guide or something to tell me what it is I need to do, with a list of phone numbers of city staff I could contact,'" said Deans.

Egli asked that city staff come up with just such a guide for councillors by early next year. They will also come back with a template that councillors can use with their community associations to lay out what should happen in the first 72 hours of an emergency, something the city has already worked on with select neighbourhoods.

Debris littered an Orléans yard after a tornado hit the area in June 2019. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

But Coun. Matthew Luloff also remarked how impressed he was when the city set up a command centre and helped residents in his Orléans ward after a tornado in the spring of 2019.

"It seems that this term of council has certainly been one for the books when it comes to emergencies, with the pandemic, with the flooding, with the tornadoes, and I believe your team under the circumstances has performed incredibly well," Luloff told Poirier.