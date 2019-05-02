City staff to remove sandbags after call for volunteers falls flat

The City of Ottawa is putting hundreds of employees on sandbag duty after a call for volunteers to help dismantle the protective dikes largely fell flat.

Some 1.5 million sandbags were piled around flood-prone communities in an effort to keep the Ottawa River at bay this spring.

We want to turn this thing around on the weekend with an all-hands-on-deck approach. - Anthony Di Monte, GM, emergency and protective services

Volunteers turned out in droves to help residents and members of the military build the protective walls, but few returned when the city put out the call for help with removing the sandbags.

After issuing another urgent call for volunteers Wednesday, the city announced Thursday it's temporarily reassigning about 800 employees from its parks and public works departments.

"Our objective here is to try and start moving these people who are in dire straits into some semblance of recovery," said Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services.

"We can respond to any emergencies … and have contractors we can rely on, but we want to turn this thing around on the weekend with an all-hands-on-deck approach."

Bryden Denyes, manager of roads services with Ottawa public works, says city staff are working on removing sandbags but volunteers are still badly needed. 0:50

Di Monte said other jobs such as grass-cutting will have to be put off for as many as four days, depending how the dismantling work goes Thursday.

He said there may be some overtime pay involved, adding this kind of reassignment sometimes occurs after major snowstorms.

The city's state of emergency is staying in place because water levels are still abnormally high, Di Monte said.