City officials giving update on Ottawa motorcycle rally plans

Ottawa's mayor and interim police chief are among the city officials giving an update on their plans for a multi-day, unsanctioned motorcycle rally that starts Friday.

The schedule for "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" includes Friday evening and Saturday afternoon rallies on Parliament Hill, a Saturday event at the National War Memorial, a Saturday ride and Sunday morning church service in Vanier.

Ottawa police have called on other services for help and say they will not allow protest vehicles in an "exclusion zone" of dozens of downtown blocks while allowing all other travel. Special no-parking zones are being set up in nearby neighbourhoods.

Interim police chief Steve Bell has said organizers have told them attendees are leaving Sunday.

The involvement of vehicles and ties to the disruptive winter Freedom Convoy have raised concerns from downtown residents after they experienced weeks of harassment, noise and the closures of roads, businesses and services.

The City of Ottawa said in an email on Wednesday organizers reached out April 13 for a special event permit for Saturday, but the city needs at least 28 days to process these kinds of requests so it's unable to issue one.