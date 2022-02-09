Ottawa city officials giving protest update

The latest protest developments:

The province has approved Ottawa's request to increase some kinds of fines.

OPP are talking with Ottawa police about latest request for help, says the province.

Ottawa's mayor and city manager are part of a post-city council meeting media update on the ongoing protest.

The disruptive demonstration against pandemic rules is nearing the two-week mark.

This week has included a court order to stop loud horns, plus a dance between protesters trying to bring in fuel and police trying to stop it.

City council voted earlier on Wednesday to cancel committee meetings until Feb. 18 to focus on the protest response.

Some councillors also expressed displeasure at police and the federal government allowing protesters to set up a new camp in a parking lot at Bronson Avenue and Heron Road.