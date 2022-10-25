Ottawa's 2022 municipal election by the numbers
The city's closest races had a difference of fewer than 250 votes
The main headlines from Ottawa's 2022 municipal election were Mark Sutcliffe defeating Catherine McKenney to become the city's new mayor-elect, plus a long list of new faces on city council, and a stubbornly low voter turnout.
Here are some more takeaways from Elections Ottawa's preliminary results.
Final results should be released later this week.
The mayoral race
161,679: The number of people that voted for Sutcliffe.
42,438: His margin of victory over McKenney. Percentage-wise, that's 51.4 per cent to 37.9 per cent.
4: The number of mayoral candidates who earned more than one per cent of the vote: Sutcliffe, McKenney, Bob Chiarelli and Nour Kadri. The other 10 earned a combined 3.3 per cent support.
43.8%: Voter turnout for the race, with ballots cast by 316,260 of the city's 722,227 eligible voters.
- Mark Sutcliffe elected as Ottawa's next mayor
- ANALYSIS | For incoming mayor Mark Sutcliffe, the hard part starts now
2006: The last year the mayoral race was this close, when Larry O'Brien bested Alex Munter by 32,510 votes (47.1 per cent versus 36.3 per cent).
169,845: Jim Watson's average vote totals across the 2010, 2014 and 2018 elections.
113,059: Jim Watson's average margin of victory across those three campaigns.
Council races
238: The number of votes that separated returning Osgoode Coun. George Darouze over former Osgoode councillor Doug Thompson, the closest race in terms of votes.
2.2%: In terms of percentages, Darouze's win of 40.8 per cent to 38.6 per cent,was also the closest margin.
243: The slim margin of victory, in votes, for Clarke Kelly over Sasha Duguay in West Carleton-March.
10,739: The difference in ballots cast for Theresa Kavanagh in Bay ward and the closest runner-up. She garnered 82.8 per cent of about 15,500 votes cast.
72%: The margin of victory for returning Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King. He received more than 80 per cent of the votes in a four-person field, while second place got just over eight per cent.
WATCH | Hear from some of Monday night's winners:
11: The number of city councillors for the next term that weren't in office at the end of the current term (new councillors are sworn in next month).
10: The number of rookie city councillors — new Riverside South-Findlay Creek representative Steve Desroches represented Gloucester-South Nepean from 2006 to 2014 before stepping down.
53%: Voter turnout in this election was highest in Kitchissippi. Capital ward (51.2 per cent) was the only other ward to have more than half of its voters cast a ballot.
37.2%: The incumbent-less Rideau-Vanier race brought out the lowest voter turnout.
5: The number of wards with voter turnout under 40 per cent.