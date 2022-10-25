The main headlines from Ottawa's 2022 municipal election were Mark Sutcliffe defeating Catherine McKenney to become the city's new mayor-elect, plus a long list of new faces on city council, and a stubbornly low voter turnout.

Here are some more takeaways from Elections Ottawa's preliminary results.

Final results should be released later this week.

The mayoral race

161,679: The number of people that voted for Sutcliffe.

42,438: His margin of victory over McKenney. Percentage-wise, that's 51.4 per cent to 37.9 per cent.

4: The number of mayoral candidates who earned more than one per cent of the vote: Sutcliffe, McKenney, Bob Chiarelli and Nour Kadri. The other 10 earned a combined 3.3 per cent support.

43.8%: Voter turnout for the race, with ballots cast by 316,260 of the city's 722,227 eligible voters.

2006: The last year the mayoral race was this close, when Larry O'Brien bested Alex Munter by 32,510 votes (47.1 per cent versus 36.3 per cent).

169,845: Jim Watson's average vote totals across the 2010, 2014 and 2018 elections.

113,059: Jim Watson's average margin of victory across those three campaigns.

Council races

238: The number of votes that separated returning Osgoode Coun. George Darouze over former Osgoode councillor Doug Thompson, the closest race in terms of votes.

2.2%: In terms of percentages, Darouze's win of 40.8 per cent to 38.6 per cent,was also the closest margin.

243: The slim margin of victory, in votes, for Clarke Kelly over Sasha Duguay in West Carleton-March.

10,739: The difference in ballots cast for Theresa Kavanagh in Bay ward and the closest runner-up. She garnered 82.8 per cent of about 15,500 votes cast.

72%: The margin of victory for returning Rideau-Rockcliffe Coun. Rawlson King. He received more than 80 per cent of the votes in a four-person field, while second place got just over eight per cent.

WATCH | Hear from some of Monday night's winners:

Ottawa municipal election winners talk about priorities Duration 1:33 During victory speeches and interviews Monday night, Ottawa’s new mayor-elect and several councillors-elect detailed their priorities for the next four years, with several mentioning a need for a more collaborative, cohesive city hall.

11: The number of city councillors for the next term that weren't in office at the end of the current term (new councillors are sworn in next month).

10: The number of rookie city councillors — new Riverside South-Findlay Creek representative Steve Desroches represented Gloucester-South Nepean from 2006 to 2014 before stepping down.

53%: Voter turnout in this election was highest in Kitchissippi. Capital ward (51.2 per cent) was the only other ward to have more than half of its voters cast a ballot.

37.2%: The incumbent-less Rideau-Vanier race brought out the lowest voter turnout.

5: The number of wards with voter turnout under 40 per cent.