Uncivil Discourse: Winding down a tumultuous term at Ottawa city hall
Listen to Kate Porter's radio documentary about why outgoing city council members made the decision not to run again and what it will take to improve things for the next term.
Listen to Kate Porter's 3-part radio documentary about the status of city politics
During a tumultuous four-year term that included flooding, storms, a pandemic, an LRT launch and inquiry and a major convoy protest, tensions ran high at Ottawa city hall.
Nearly half the current council is not running again for their seats in the Oct. 24 election.
In this three-part documentary, the CBC spoke to six outgoing members — including the mayor — about why they made that decision and what it will take to improve things for the next term.