Uncivil Discourse: Winding down a tumultuous term at Ottawa city hall

During a tumultuous four-year term that included flooding, storms, a pandemic, an LRT launch and inquiry and a major convoy protest, tensions ran high at Ottawa city hall.

Nearly half the current council is not running again for their seats in the Oct. 24 election.

In this three-part documentary, the CBC spoke to six outgoing members — including the mayor — about why they made that decision and what it will take to improve things for the next term.

Part 1: How hard it's been to hold office this term.

Part 2: Mayor Jim Watson's leadership.

Part 3: Looking ahead and making people want to run.