Ottawa·CITY ELECTIONS 2022

Uncivil Discourse: Winding down a tumultuous term at Ottawa city hall

Listen to Kate Porter's radio documentary about why outgoing city council members made the decision not to run again and what it will take to improve things for the next term. 

The view of Ottawa city council chambers from the mayor's seat. (Kate Porter/CBC)

During a tumultuous four-year term that included floodingstorms, a pandemic, an LRT launch and inquiry and a major convoy protest, tensions ran high at Ottawa city hall.

Nearly half the current council is not running again for their seats in the Oct. 24 election.

In this three-part documentary, the CBC spoke to six outgoing members — including the mayor — about why they made that decision and what it will take to improve things for the next term. 

Part 1: How hard it's been to hold office this term.

Part 2: Mayor Jim Watson's leadership.

Part 3: Looking ahead and making people want to run.

