Mayoral candidates to debate twice on CBC Ottawa

Election night is just a week away, and for the first time in more than a decade Ottawa will be voting for a new mayor.

This Tuesday evening, we'll hear from four candidates for the top job in a special episode of CBC Ottawa News at 6.

Join CBC Ottawa's Omar Dabaghi-Pacheco as he moderates a panel featuring four mayoral candidates: Bob Chiarelli, Nour Kadri, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe.

That's Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. You can watch the debate on TV, via the livestream that will be hosted in this article, or on CBC Gem.

Then on Friday, CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning will be hosting what is likely your final chance to hear the candidates debate the issues that matter.

Join host Robyn Bresnahan as she welcomes Chiarelli, McKenney, Sutcliffe, and Brandon Bay starting at 7 a.m. ET.