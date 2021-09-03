No jab, no job, City of Ottawa tells its workers
Only staff with a medical reason are exempt from the city's new mandatory vaccination policy
The City of Ottawa will require all staff, volunteers, contractors and students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. If they refuse and don't have a medical reason, they won't be allowed to keep working.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson had asked city manager Steve Kanellakos to come up with a mandatory vaccine policy for staff by Labour Day weekend. Kanellakos' response came through memo released Friday.
The policy requires workers to have their first shot by Sept. 15 and second shot by Oct. 15, allowing the two weeks for immunity to build by Nov. 1.
Only a "valid medical reason" from a doctor or nurse practitioner will allow workers to continue in their job without a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those that refuse will have to attend a mandatory education session and if they still won't get a shot, will have to go on vacation, take a leave of absence, or be dismissed.
Following my request to City Manager Steve Kanellakos, effective Tuesday, the City of Ottawa will implement a Mandatory Vaccination Policy, which will require all employees, contractors, students and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1, 2021. <a href="https://t.co/KwksMDZHr4">pic.twitter.com/KwksMDZHr4</a>—@JimWatsonOttawa
The memo said the policy will keep the workplace safe for staff and residents.
Vaccines protect people against COVID-19, he said, and the coronavirus is in the midst of a resurgence in Ottawa and many other places.
City councillors are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to extend this policy to include themselves.
As of Friday, 80 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents are fully vaccinated, as well as 70 per cent of the city's total population.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?