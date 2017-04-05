Slower speeds pitched for Rideau-Vanier residential streets

The councillor for Ottawa's Rideau-Vanier ward is hoping to reduce speed limits on the area's residential streets to 30 km/h.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury will bring forward a report on the plan to the city's transportation committee on Wednesday.

The report proposes dropping speed limits in six different parts of the ward, each bound by the following streets:

Vanier Parkway to the east, Cantin Street to the west, Beechwood Avenue to the north and Montreal Road to the south.

River Road to the east, Greensway Avenue to the west, Lenore Place to the north and Mark Avenue to the south.

King Edward Avenue to the east, Range Road to the west, Laurier Avenue E. to the north and Lees Avenue to the south.

King Edward Avenue to the east, Charlotte Street to the west, Rideau Street to the north and Laurier Avenue E. to the south.

Sussex Drive to the west, King Edward Avenue to the east, Murray Street to the north and Rideau Street to the south.

Sussex Drive to the west, King Edward Avenue to the east, Boteler Street to the north and St. Patrick Street to the south.

Most of Fleury's ward lies in a 50 km/h zone, while there are some 40 km/h speed limits in the Sandy Hill area and one area in Vanier where the speed limit is already 30 km/h.

"Residential areas are unique," Fleury told CBC News on Sunday.

"We want slow speeds just so that folks can enjoy walking, so that they can go to school safely, [so] they can get to the park."

Fleury said he wants to have the speed reduction measures in place this year, but some could have to wait until 2022. (Yasmine Mehdi/CBC )

Community groups approve

According to the report, the ward's residents have also been asking for more speed reduction measures.

"It would be an all-over good idea to calm [speeds] down. So I am in total agreement," said Jordan Ferraro, acting chair of the Lowertown Community Association's transportation committee.

Ferraro said he'd love to see lower speeds near Bordeleau Park and other parts of Lowertown.

He said it's also important to keep speeds low near the ByWard Market, not only because of the "amount of tourism and the amount of traffic" there, but also for the sake of the residents who live nearby.

Action Sandy Hill, another local community group, said it also supports the plan.

"For car travel on the short blocks within the neighbourhood, there is no need for traffic to move faster than 30 km/h," the group said in a statement.

"The benefits in terms of improved feelings of security and reduced risk of injury to people are well worth the few seconds of extra time it might slow drivers down by."

The proposal will still have to be approved by council. Fleury said he hopes to have most of the speed reduction measures in place this year, but some may have to wait until next spring.