It's move-in weekend for Ottawa's rookie city councillors

The smell of fresh paint lingered in the air at city hall Saturday morning as seven new Ottawa councillors took over their new offices.

Not candidates. Not councillors-elect. As of yesterday morning, they were full-fledged city councillors.

"It's really surreal seeing your name on a name plate," said Capital Coun. Shawn Menard, moments after stepping into his office for the first time — and before he could even set up his passwords or memorize his new phone number.

Painters put the finishing touches on Kanata North Coun. Jenna Sudds' office. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Innes Coun. Laura Dudas, a former city employee, said she almost mistakenly went to her old office on the third floor, instead of her new one a level beneath it.

She said she's already been getting a consistent stream of emails from residents, and while she's been able to "help people in small ways," having a physical space at city hall is a big improvement.

"I've been working out of my car for a month now, so to have an actual place to sit, an office and a computer is a nice, reassuring feeling," said Dudas.

"Now that I'm in the office and I can actually get the work done, I can't wait to get back to the people I couldn't help right away."

Much like their wards, Alta Vista Coun. Jean Clouthier and Capital Coun. Shawn Menard are also neighbours when at city hall. Clouthier dropped by Menard's office Saturday to welcome the rookie councillor. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Coun. Carol Anne Meehan, centre, chats with city staff who dropped by as she was setting up. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Council jobs 'sinking in'

City staff made the rounds Saturday, interrupting the unfurling of ward maps and filling of cabinets to make sure the installation of laptops and gadgets was going OK.

For Gloucester-South Nepean Coun. Carol Anne Meehan, one of the items waiting for her when she stepped through her Ward 22 office doors was a card with well-wishes from the former tenant, Michael Qaqish.

Meehan defeated Qaqish, a one-term councillor, in this fall's election.

"The job has been sinking in, but today, walking into this office, reality has hit," she said.

"I have a big job ahead of me, but I'm ready to do it."

Each of the trio said they'd been doing what they can to help residents who've already reached out with their issues since the Oct. 22 election, but it's only today that they can access the full resources they need.

"I love to solve issues. I've already solved one: I helped a family move a fire hydrant that was in front of their house," said Meehan.

"That felt really good."

Menard said he's already been out touring his neighbourhood, taking note of "issues such as infill or cycling infrastructure."

"We have a list of about 100 items to deal with right away," he said.

Shawn Menard has a new red accent wall in his office at Ottawa City Hall and a 100-plus-page governance report on his desk to pore over before it comes to a vote on Wednesday. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

1st meeting Wednesday

Council's new faces also have a few high-profile events on their calendars, and some took a break from moving in Saturday to visit the Franco-Ontarian rally happening just outside city hall's back door.

The official swearing-in ceremony takes place Monday, and the first council meeting is Wednesday, when they'll be voting on the city's governance report.

The report lays out how council will work the next four years — for example, whether to have three deputy mayors or two.