At a glance: Comparing Ottawa's 2014 and 2018 councils
Voters in Ottawa elected a slightly older, slightly whiter and slightly more female city council Monday than they did four years ago.
Voters in Ottawa elected a slightly older, slightly whiter and slightly more female city council Monday than they did four years ago.
Seven of 23 councillors will be replaced — some by choice, some forced out of the job.
Four of those seven replacements are younger than the outgoing councillor. Of course, every re-elected incumbent is four years older than in 2014.
Council now has seven female members, up from four, though its lack of racial diversity has been noted.
Here's a look at the Ottawa city council elected in 2014, and the one elected Monday.