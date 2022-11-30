Sutcliffe keeps tax hike promise in 'tight' $5.5B city budget

The first budget tabled by Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has delivered on some of his key election promises, from holding property tax increases to 2.5 per cent to freezing transit fares and increasing funding to social service agencies by more than $4 million.

Sutcliffe also made good on his vows to pour more money into road improvements and affordable housing, while investing $5 million in base funding for the city's climate plan.

"A city budget is not really about data," said Sutcliffe in his inaugural budget speech Wednesday morning. "It's about people and neighbourhoods. It's about programs and services. And it's about intentions and priorities."

Sutcliffe said staff were able to find $54 million in savings and efficiencies in the city's $5.5 billion budget. Most of those savings — more than $47 million — come from the transit budget, and include cutting 117 buses and reducing the amounts the city is putting toward transit capital costs.

Because the city is expecting a 2.2 per cent increase in tax revenue due to a rising number of new property owners, and because most of the city's collective agreements are locked in for a few years, the mayor was able to bring in a relatively low-tax budget despite inflationary pressures.

But Sutcliffe warned that situation can't continue without help from higher levels of government.

"Make no mistake, this is a tight budget," he said.

"If the provincial and federal governments don't support the financial gaps we have in transit and other areas, if we don't receive funding to address the lost revenue associated with Bill 23, and if we don't receive support to build the housing we need over the next 10 years, we will face significant budget pressures in 2024 and beyond."

This slide from Ottawa's 2023 budget shows the tax bill increase an average homeowner will face. (City of Ottawa)

Average taxpayer on the hook for an extra $104

The 2023 budget calls for $4.5 billion in operational spending and another $1 billion for capital.

For an owner of an average-assessed urban home, taxes would increase by $104, while a rural homeowner would pay an additional $85.

Water and sewer rates are also set to rise in 2023, by an average of $38 for an urban homeowner or $10 for a rural homeowner.

