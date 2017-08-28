Play ball, city says, but stay off other fields
Softball season can finally get underway in Ottawa, but other sports will have to wait on the bench another week.
Softball season can finally get underway in Ottawa, but other sports will have to wait another week.
The city announced Friday that ball diamonds will be available for games starting today, but other sports fields such as soccer pitches remain too soggy.
The city's blaming this spring's heavy rain.
Playing on those other sports fields now could damage the turf, the city warns.
