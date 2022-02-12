Citizen commission into Freedom Convoy launching Monday

Residents are launching the Ottawa People's Commission Monday to better understand impacts the Freedom Convoy had on locals during the weeks-long occupation of the city's downtown.

Organizers say it is a grassroots initiative to respond to the "deeply disturbing and harmful occupation the nation's capital endured."

Ken Rubin is one of the people who helped form the group, which will have commissioners prepare a report before the one-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy coming to Ottawa.

He says the commission will allow people to testify if they wish.

"People can tell their stories and the commissioners, who are respected people, will hear them," he said.

Frustrated residents launch counter protests Duration 1:55 Growing frustration with protests over COVID-19 restrictions has sparked counter-protests in cities across Canada, and experts warn there's a potential for escalation.

Several investigations and inquiries into the Freedom Convoy are taking place at different levels of government, including a federal committee looking into the use of the Emergencies Act, but organizers of the people's commission say those do not focus on the impact to local citizens.



"[These inquiries] by no means capture what they went through, or what they would like to see done as a result of that occupation," Rubin said.

He said the citizen's group will also be forward looking, not interested in the finger-pointing that will invariably result from the inquiries.

"The community has to be better prepared, not just, you know, police security, but in terms of how they will deal with it and how groups can take care of their own public safety, to an extent, and not live in fear," he said.

The commission is being held at the Ottawa Public Library's downtown location. Organizers are seeking volunteers and donations. A website is launching Monday with more details on commissioners, and the structure of the group.