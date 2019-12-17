Ottawa·FROM THE ARCHIVES
Christmas trees in the capital
O Christmas Tree! Ottawans trimmed trees large and small over the decades. Here's a look at some of our favourites from the archives.
CBC News ·
There's a tree-mendous amount of archival material out there.
This tree looks good enough to eat.
Apparently wider trees were in style in the 50s.
Military halls were decked.
Tree lots did a brisk business...
A group of several men worked to cut down Christmas trees in 1967, using a tree trimmer to do the chopping and then pushing them through a machine that wrapped them in twine. 0:41
...but when Christmas is over...
