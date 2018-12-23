Where to find a free Christmas meal

Are you looking for a place to have a meal and celebrate with others this coming Christmas?

Well look no further. Here's a list of organizations and restaurants hoping to spread some holiday cheer on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Warm turkey meals will be served free of charge at a number of places across the city.

Free meals on Christmas Eve

Shepherds of Good Hope

233 Murray Street from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Operation Big Turkey

Operation Big Turkeywill continue to serve traditional holiday meals across the city on Christmas Eve.

This year, the organization has partnered with these five community centres and one restaurant where the meals will be held:

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Hunt Club Riverside-Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Dr. from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Carlington Recreation Centre, 1520 Caldwell Ave. from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave. from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jack Purcell Community Centre, 320 Jack Purcell Ln. from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Restaurant E18hteen, 18 York Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free meals on Christmas Day

The Carleton Tavern

223 Armstrong St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Samaritan Support Services of Ottawa-Carleton

Ottawa Church of God at 1820 Carling Avenue from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Ottawa Mission

35 Waller Street from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

St Peter and St Paul's Anglican Church

Knox Presbyterian Church on 120 Lisgar Street with first sitting at 2 p.m. and second sitting at 4 p.m.

Shepherds of Good Hope

233 Murray Street from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30.

Heart & Crown