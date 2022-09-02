Ottawa choir struggles to find new singers

The children's choir at Christ Church Cathedral in downtown Ottawa is returning after a two year break caused by the pandemic, but things are not going back to the way they were before.

Andrew McAnerny, the artistic director with the choir, said two years of the pandemic have deterred people from returning.

"They feel out of practice because they've had a two year break or they're concerned because their voice has changed and they just feel out of sorts," he said.

"So we're losing people who previously sang a lot of the time."

Another big concern, McAnerny said, was the lack of children between the ages of seven and 10 making their way to choir.

"I'm concerned that if we don't find these children and start bringing them into choir activities then there's going to be a sort of a generation who never get the joy of singing."

Concerns around indoor singing being a high-risk activity led to choirs not being permitted across several Canadian provinces. While many of those restrictions have been lifted, worries around choir events being superspreaders continue.

The Christ Church Cathedral choir is struggling to recruit children after the pandemic forced a two year break. (CBC News)

Meghan Hillie is the executive director of Choral Canada, an advocacy, training and research organization for choirs across the country. She said singing in a choir can be safe if all public health guidelines are strictly followed.

"It turns out that singing in a choir is just at the same level [of risk] as playing sports or talking in your boardroom," she said. "What keeps it safe is that people are wearing well fitted masks and with multiple layers. [It matters that] they are distancing and ventilation is being taken into consideration."

Kurt Ala-Kantti. the conductor of the boys' choir at the Ottawa's Children's Choir, said recruiting young boys from grades 7-12 has gotten harder.

"It's difficult in the best of times to recruit boys, now after a couple of years of not singing, its finding them and letting them know this exists and that there's a place for them," he said.

"We have a few returning but we're starting from scratch in a lot of ways."

Georgia Rose Becklumb, 16, considers herself a veteran choir singer. She said she was disappointed to see the next generation of singers not coming through the ranks.

"It's hard to get new people to come, especially because we're getting older. We want new young people to come to the choir so that they can have a long career."

She said that at age 16, she and her friends have only a few years left before they move on.

"We're all getting older and there wasn't any recruitment during the pandemic. It's almost like no one wants to sing."

Jason Sidaros, 12, said people are missing out on a lot by not coming to choir.

"Having a full choir is pretty awesome and it's cool to hear from the community," he said.

"It's nice having everybody around and hanging out with everybody."

McAnerny said choir is not just good for singing, it's good for mental and social health as well. He said people hesitating to jump back into choir after a two year break shouldn't be too worried.

"One of the things that I hear when I talk to members of the community, who haven't come back to choir, is this concern that they're out of practice or they're no good any more," he said.

"I want to reassure people that they're not alone. Everybody is out of practice, everybody has had two years of not singing. So, be brave and try again."