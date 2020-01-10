Suspect charged in New Year's Day shooting

Ottawa police have laid several weapons charges against a 40-year-old Ottawa man after a shooting in Chinatown on New Year's Day.

A 44-year-old man was shot near the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street W. around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

The shooting happened following a "dispute," police said. Police arrested the suspect Thursday.

The suspect is facing 11 total charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.