Suspect charged in New Year's Day shooting
Ottawa police have laid several weapons charges against a 40-year-old Ottawa man for a shooting in Chinatown on New Year's Day.

The shooting took place at the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street W. just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 1. (CBC)

Ottawa police have laid several weapons charges against a 40-year-old Ottawa man after a shooting in Chinatown on New Year's Day.

A 44-year-old man was shot near the corner of Bronson Avenue and Somerset Street W. around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics.

The shooting happened following a "dispute," police said. Police arrested the suspect Thursday.

The suspect is facing 11 total charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

