Ottawa man accused of sexually assaulting girl he met online

Ottawa police have laid a number of charges against a man accused of luring and sexually assaulting a girl under age 16 who he met online.

The investigation started in late July when patrol officers were informed of the assault, according to an Ottawa police news release.

The internet child exploitation unit became involved and on Thursday, police laid eight charges against 23-year-old Muneeb "Mo" Javed of Ottawa, including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching with a person under 16.

Ottawa police said he went by "JUSTAGUY22" and "Sneaky Link" on social media and he could have targeted others.

Police ask anyone with information to call their sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944, or send that unit an email.