Firefighter credited with heroic rescue

A sector chief with Ottawa Fire Services is credited with rescuing a woman after her vehicle plunged into the Ottawa River just after midnight.

Fire crews were alerted by police that a vehicle drove into the river in the community of Dunrobin, northwest of downtown Ottawa.

The driver was trapped but stayed on the phone with police as her vehicle filled with water.

Arriving on scene first, the fire chief saw the car's headlights and devised a rescue plan.

The first responder grabbed a personal flotation device, entered the river and was able to pull the woman out of the car after breaking the rear window.

Both made it safely back to shore where paramedics were waiting to offer further assistance.

No names have been released by the fire service.