Chaudière crossing to reopen Tuesday

Commuters hoping to get across the Ottawa River will have another option on Tuesday when the Chaudière crossing finally reopens.

The span, which has been closed to most drivers since the spring, will open at 5 a.m., just in time for the morning commute.

The bridge was first closed to all traffic in April when high flood waters made it unsafe to keep the span open.

The bridge was already scheduled for construction this summer, so Public Services and Procurement Canada eventually chose to keep it closed.

The overhaul was aimed at making the crossing safer for pedestrians and cyclists. There remains more work to do, which will require further closures this fall.