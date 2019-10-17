Developer appealing committee's Château Laurier rejection

The developer behind the controversial Château Laurier expansion is appealing a defeat the project suffered last month.

The city's committee of adjustment turned down part of the downtown Ottawa hotel's expansion, saying it came too close to Major's Hill Park and was not in line with heritage rules.

"[It] would allow for a new build that does not respect the landscape and character of the heritage features of the historic properties that surround the site," reads the Sept. 27 ruling.

Suzanne Valiquet, president of Momentum Planning and Communication, who have worked on the project for developer Larco, confirmed Wednesday they would be appealing the committee's decision to the provincial Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

The tribunal is a provincial body that has the power to overrule these decisions. .

The second through seventh floors of the building protrude closer to the property line than they would typically be allowed. The building's owners have been denied a variance for that change. (City of Ottawa)

Larco needed approval from the committee of adjustment for some parts of the building's design.

The committee is an arm's length panel made up of five residents, and typically deals with minor variances such as residential additions or property severance.

Its decision came after city council had approved the building's heritage application, engineering and landscaping plans.

That decision is being challenged in court as well.