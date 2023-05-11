Content
Ottawa

Man charged with 2nd degree murder in stabbing of 74-year-old

Ottawa police say they've charged a man with second-degree murder after an investigation into a fatal stabbing on Carousel Crescent Tuesday evening.

A police cruiser is parked outside of an apartment building.
Ottawa police have charged a man with second-degree murder after an investigation into a fatal stabbing in the city's south end on Tuesday evening. (Radio-Canada)

Ottawa police have laid a murder charge after an investigation into a fatal stabbing in the city's south end Tuesday evening. 

Ahmed Ismail, a 44-year-old from Ottawa, has been charged with second-degree murder. He's scheduled to appear in court on Thursday. 

In a news release, police said they were called to Carousel Crescent near the intersection of Bank Street and Hunt Club Road around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officers found the victim, who has been identified as 74-year-old William Bryant. 

This is the sixth homicide in Ottawa this year, police say. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

The stabbing happened about 10 kilometres south of Ottawa's downtown core.

