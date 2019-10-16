Ottawa Champions left off new league's 2020 roster

The Ottawa Champions are a baseball team in search of a new owner, a home field and now, it appears, a league to play in.

Current owner Miles Wolff told All In A Day he was disappointed to discover the newly merged Frontier and Can-Am baseball leagues didn't include the struggling Champions in its roster for the 2020 season. The Frontier League announced the merger Wednesday.

According to Wolff, the Champions were left off the list to avoid having an odd number of teams in the new league.

"With baseball you play every day, so you need an even number of teams. And the Frontier League had nine teams and if they took all six [Can-Am teams] they'd have an odd number in 15," Wolff said.

That's despite the team lining up two prospective ownership groups, as well as a commitment from the City of Ottawa that a new lease for RCGT Stadium was forthcoming, Wolff said.

"Our lease was not set in stone. So they said, 'Aha, Ottawa doesn't have a lease, we can kick them out,'" Wolff said.

Normally, an independent league will subsidize "a road team" — teams without a home stadium — in order to maintain an even number.

"My read is simply, they didn't want to field a road team and so, let's get rid of Ottawa," Wolff said.

Champions owner Miles Wolff believes the newly merged league doesn't want an odd number of teams in 2020. (Supplied)

2 ownership groups interested

One group interested in taking over the franchise includes the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), owner of the CFL Redblacks, the USL Fury and OHL 67's, and partner Regan Katz on behalf of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, a successful franchise in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

The other proposal comes from Rob Lavoie, Rob Abboud and Fred Saghbini.

Both groups were aware that the city expects them to clear nearly half a million dollars in debt the Champions owe before they field a team in 2020, the city said. Wolff was on a repayment plan with the city, but missed his Sept. 4 payment.

"We're trying to minimize our loss and get our money back. It's been part of the negotiations," city manager Steve Kanellakos told councillors in September.

"We feel now that we have two viable, legitimate owners' groups who are interested in the team [and] who have the financial means to be able to deal with that outstanding debt."

It's unclear what this news means for the two potential ownership groups, but Wolff told CBC they're still interested in pursuing baseball locally even if it means switching leagues. He said the city needs to quickly choose between the two proposals if it wants to field a baseball team next season.

Champions manager and former player Sébastien Boucher told Radio-Canada he's weighing his options for the upcoming season, but isn't hopeful for a return to pro baseball in Ottawa before 2021. Boucher also coaches high school baseball in town and owns Gatineau's Académie de Baseball Ultime.