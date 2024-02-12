Suspect arrested in fatal Champagne Avenue shooting

Ottawa police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that took place near Little Italy in January, while another suspect wanted for first-degree murder remains at large.

The 28-year-old man from Ottawa was arrested Friday evening and is charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He appeared in court on Saturday and was remanded into custody.

Last week, the Ottawa Police Service said it was investigating a Jan. 29 shooting in the 100 block of Champagne Avenue S. as a homicide.

The victim died of his injuries in hospital on Jan. 8. He was identified as 33-year-old Jama Roble.

Police said the search for an Alberta man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Gibriil Bakal, 29, from Edmonton, is still at large.

Police say Bakal is about six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds.