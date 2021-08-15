Battle for Ottawa Centre on after McKenna departure





With Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna leaving federal politics, an important void remains in central Ottawa.

In 2019, McKenna won with more than 48 per cent of the vote, beating the NDP by 15,475 ballots.

While some speculated former governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney would take her place, he decided not to run.

A number of candidates have decided to give it their best shot and try to win the smallest geographical riding in the region:

Grad student Shelby Bertrand again running for the Animal Protection Party.

Conservative Carol Clemenhagen, who's been an executive for national hospital organizations and worked with grassroots environmental groups in the Thousand Islands region.

Independent Rich Joyal,

Economist Angella MacEwen for the NDP, who ran for the party in Ottawa West—Nepean in 2019.

Retired trade unionist and activist Alex McDonald is running for the Communist Party of Canada.

The former MPP for Ottawa Centre, Yasir Naqvi, for the Liberals.

Economist and eco-friendly B&B manager Angela Keller-Herzog for the Greens.

Regina Watteel is running for the People's Party of Canada.

Ottawa Centre in 2019