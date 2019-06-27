Catherine McKenna re-elected in Ottawa Centre

CBC projects Liberal Catherine McKenna will hold onto her seat in Ottawa Centre.

The area's only cabinet minister looked to keep Ottawa's core red after an upset in 2015.

McKenna took Ottawa Centre from the NDP in 2015 by more than 3,000 votes and was appointed as environment minister.

The voter turnout of 82 per cent was one of the highest in the country.

This race pitted McKenna against Shelby Bertrand of the Animal Protection Party; Conservative Carol Clemenhagen, who's run national hospital organizations and worked with grassroots environmental groups in the Thousand Islands region; Libertarian Coreen Corcoran; Independent Chris Jones, who's worked in child health and has a PhD in political economy; former nurse and journalist Marie-Chantal Leriche of the Christian Heritage Party; economist and eco-friendly B&B manager Angela Keller-Herzog for the Greens; Stuart Ryan of the Communist Party of Canada; Public servant and self-described LGBTQ activist Merylee Sevilla for the People's Party; Lawyer and activist Emilie Taman for the NDP; Independent Giang Ha Thu Vo.

