Architects behind NAC revamp to design new library

The same architects who refreshed the look of the National Arts Centre have won the chance to design Ottawa's new central library.

Diamond Schmitt Architects from Toronto and Ottawa's KWC Architects beat four other teams in the competition to design the new branch at LeBreton Flats.

The firms also worked on the Government Conference Centre on Rideau Street, which will be the temporary home of the Senate while Centre Block is being renovated, and helped turn Ottawa's former city hall on Sussex Drive into the federal government's John G. Diefenbaker Building.

The group will negotiate a contract with the Ottawa Public Library and federal government, according to the City of Ottawa, then host public consultations early next year.

The $192-million building will be shared with Library and Archives Canada.

It is expected to open in 2024.