'More than just a building with books': Vision for $192M library unveiled
LeBreton Flats facility expected to open in 2024 or 2025
Ottawa's future central library will be "more than just a building with books," Mayor Jim Watson said Thursday as politicians and dignitaries unveiled the proposed architectural design for the $192-million facility.
The facility, to be located at the edge of LeBreton Flats, is a partnership between the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) and Library and Archives Canada.
It's being jointly designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects from Toronto and Ottawa's KWC Architects, the same team that reimagined the National Arts Centre on Elgin Street.
Those architects held public consultations throughout 2019 to get a sense of what Ottawans wanted in the new library.
"Design doesn't happen in a vacuum," architect Don Schmitt said in 2018 before consultations got underway. "It happens in a place, in a culture, in a context and that's what we really want to hear about."
Last November, library lovers got a hint of what the new central location would look like when updated floor plans were included in a report tabled at a meeting of the Ottawa Public Library Board.
According to that report, the new facility would be five storeys tall, one storey shorter than originally planned. It would include an area devoted to Indigenous people and the study of their culture, as well as an open "town square" on the ground floor and a rooftop café with views of Parliament Hill and the Ottawa River.
The space would be split 60-40 between the OPL and Library and Archives Canada, the report said.
While that report had suggested the library's opening date had been moved back until 2025, both Watson and OPL board chair Coun. Tim Tierney said at Thursday's unveiling they were still aiming for late 2024.
The public will be able to view the drawings and meet the architects at an open house from 4-8 p.m. today at the Ottawa Art Gallery.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.