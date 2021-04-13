Ottawa's future central library named Ādisōke

The Ottawa Public Library's signature branch has been named Ādisōke, an Anishinaabemowin phrase "that refers to the telling of stories," according to a news release.

A group including representatives from the Algonquin communities of Kitigan Zibi and Pikwàkanagàn, Ottawa's mayor, and the Canadian heritage minister made the announcement at the site of the future branch on Thursday.

The name is pronounced "AW-de-SO-keh."

"Ādisōke is a meaningful and fitting name for the joint facility, as storytelling represents the coming together of knowledge, history, discovery, culture, creativity, collaboration, and connections," the joint news release said.

The new $192-million library will be located at Albert and Booth streets at the edge of LeBreton Flats, near Kichi Sibi — or the Ottawa River as it was later known.

The Ottawa central library final design, including this preview of the west view from the plaza, was presented during a board meeting in April 2021. (Ottawa Public Library Board Meeting)

The joint facility is a partnership between the Ottawa Public Library (OPL) and Library and Archives Canada.

It is being designed by Diamond Schmitt Architects from Toronto and Ottawa's KWC Architects in consultation with Algonquin Anishinaabe communities, whose traditional territory the city sits on.

The new branch is expected to open in late 2024.