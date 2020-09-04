Catholic board director answers your questions about back to school

In less than a week, students from kindergarten to Grade 3, along with students in Grade 7, will be returning to Ottawa's English Catholic schools.

With just days to go before school staff welcome students back, Tom D'Amico, director of education for the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB), is answering your questions on CBC's Ottawa Morning about what that first day will look like.

The interview will appear live here, as well as on the CBC Listen app and on the radio at 91.5 FM. Questions can be emailed to ottawamorning@cbc.ca before the live interview at 8:10 a.m.

The OCSB's plan this fall will see the youngest students and Grade 7 students return on Sept. 8, while students in grades 4-6 and Grade 8 return the following day, Sept. 9.

High school students in the Catholic board will be split into two cohorts, A and B. Cohort A returns Sept. 14, while Cohort B starts Sept. 15.

Masks are mandatory for all students in Grade 4 and up on the bus and in school.

While the board has an extensive list of frequently asked questions, there are still aspects of the plan that remain unclear. For example, the board is still finalizing schedules for students who have opted for remote learning.

The OCSB has said 24 per cent of all students will be learning remotely this fall.

Like at other boards, there are also questions about class sizes and whether they will be too large to accommodate physical distancing.

According to the OCSB's model for high school students, class sizes will be reduced to 12 to 17 students "in most cases," while younger grades may see greater numbers. Kindergarten classes, for example, will have an average of 26 students.

The OCSB is the second-largest school board in the city and provides Catholic education to more than 42,800 students at 84 schools.