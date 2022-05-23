English school boards cancel Tuesday classes in wake of destructive storm

School boards in Ottawa are cancelling classes in the wake of the significant thunderstorms that tore through the area Saturday.

Ottawa's English Catholic and public school board have both decided classes will not go ahead Tuesday.

In a statement, the Ontario Catholic School Board (OCSB) said schools would be closed to all staff and students on Tuesday, including at the Blessed Carlo Virtual School and St. Josephine Virtual High School.

There would also be no remote learning, said Monday's statement from the board to parents.

"The decision to close all OCSB schools was based on the fact that thousands of families are still without power, roads still need to be cleared, and municipal officials are urging residents to stay off city streets as they attempt to stabilize roadways and traffic lights."

The board is expecting to reopen its schools on Wednesday.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) made a similar decision, noting about half of its schools are without power.

The closure includes Ottawa Carleton Virtual, Adult High School, and the McHugh Outdoor Education Centre.

The board had already announced that Castor Valley Elementary School would be closed, as it sustained damage to its roof during the storm. Students there are expected to get more information from the board.

No virtual classes will take place either on Tuesday, the board said.

French boards assessing damage

The Conseil des écoles Publiques de l'est de l'Ontario (CEPEO) says it has mobilized teams and will provide an update to parents by the end of the day on the status of its schools.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est says it's also assessing the condition of schools and surrounding areas. It says an update will be provided later Monday.