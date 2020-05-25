How an Ottawa woman and her mini-fridge helped a reluctant butterfly spread its wings

Last summer, Aleigh Underhill was checking on her back garden in Blackburn Hamlet when she noticed a tiny black and yellow caterpillar nibbling a dill leaf.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh no, something is eating my plant!'" Underhill said.

But then she researched the invader and determined it might be a friend in disguise. Following some online advice, she brought the caterpillar inside to protect it from predators.

The caterpillar gets into position to form its chrysalis. (Aleigh Underhill)

"My friends thought I was a little bit crazy but I'm like, 'Look! My cool caterpillar!'" said Underhill, 25.

She provided it with dill leaves, since that was what it was munching on when she found it, keeping the dill fresh and appetizing by misting it with water. Eventually, the caterpillar latched onto a twig and began the process of becoming a pupa, or chrysalis.

The pupa, or chrysalis, of a black swallowtail butterfly. (Aleigh Underhill)

Underhill began to worry it wouldn't emerge in time to find a mate and reproduce, and started "frantically Googling" what to do. The answer, it seemed, was let her new friend chill out in the fridge for the winter.

At first, the pupa was taking up prime real estate in Underhill's kitchen fridge, alongside her milk and eggs. So she moved it to a mini-fridge where it took up residence alongside the minnows Underhill uses for ice fishing.

Underhill kept the chrysalis in this children's insectarium inside her mini-fridge over the winter. (Aleigh Underhill)

All winter, she carefully spritzed the container to keep the pupa from drying out and dying. "It was pretty stressful," she recalled.

When spring finally arrived, there were no signs of life from the pupa. Ever hopeful, Underhill removed it from the fridge to let it warm up to room temperature. Still, nothing.

It was high time for the little guy to make a move. "The second I saw another butterfly, I [said], 'OK, time to bring it outside."

Underhill sprayed the pupa heavily "because one lady said if you spray it really well, it's like it has rained a lot, and it kind of pushes it to come out."

And then, it happened. Underhill peeked last week and saw the cocoon empty, the butterfly "just kind of hanging out." She ran into the house and shouted at her partner to come see the major development, months in the making.

The black swallowtail butterfly, before fluttering away. (Aleigh Underhill)

"It was pretty, pretty awesome. Especially not knowing 100 per cent that it was still alive and well," she said.

"It was flapping its wings back and forth once in a while to help them air out," Underhill said. "I wouldn't leave it. I wanted to see it fly away." Two hours later, "it just popped off and flew away. And we watched it fly away all the way across the field."

And there it goes. (Aleigh Underhill)

Underhill calls it her "proud mom moment," more sweet than bitter. "It was definitely really cool to see it go full circle."

Staying home since the store she manages closed due to the pandemic, Underhill said it was an especially nice feeling to help something good emerge now.

"It's a small glimmer of light in the dark situation that everyone's going through right now," she said. "It took your mind away from everything."