Former Sears at Carlingwood Shopping Centre torn down
Ottawa

New Canadian Tire will take its place

Demolition work on the former Sears store started on Friday, April 5. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Attention shoppers: the former Sears store at Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre is officially no more.

Demolition equipment moved in on Friday to tear down the former department store at the west-end mall. Sears Canada declared bankruptcy in 2017 and the last of its stores, including the Carlingwood location, closed in January 2018.

A new Canadian Tire location will replace the demolished store.

Canadian Tire plans to close down its existing store on Carling, just east of the mall, once the new store opens.

A new Canadian Tire is set to replace the former Sears store. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
The Sears store was one of the last of the chain's outlets to close in January 2018. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
The Sears was an anchor tenant at Carlingwood Shopping Centre for years. (Jean Delisle/CBC)
Carlingwood's owners have said the demolition will have little impact on the mall's operations. (Jean Delisle /CBC)
