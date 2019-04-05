Former Sears at Carlingwood Shopping Centre torn down
Attention shoppers: the former Sears store at Carlingwood Mall is officially no more.
New Canadian Tire will take its place
Demolition equipment moved in on Friday to tear down the former department store at the west-end mall. Sears Canada declared bankruptcy in 2017 and the last of its stores, including the Carlingwood location, closed in January 2018.
A new Canadian Tire location will replace the demolished store.
Canadian Tire plans to close down its existing store on Carling, just east of the mall, once the new store opens.
