Former Sears at Carlingwood Shopping Centre torn down

Attention shoppers: the former Sears store at Ottawa's Carlingwood Shopping Centre is officially no more.

Demolition equipment moved in on Friday to tear down the former department store at the west-end mall. Sears Canada declared bankruptcy in 2017 and the last of its stores, including the Carlingwood location, closed in January 2018.

A new Canadian Tire location will replace the demolished store.

Canadian Tire plans to close down its existing store on Carling, just east of the mall, once the new store opens.