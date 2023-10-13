Murder charge laid in Carlington homicide
Ahmad Haj-Saleh, 29, accused of killing Michael Quattrocchi, 47, in late June
A 29-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the June killing of Michael Quattrocchi near Raven and Carlington parks.
Ahmad Haj-Saleh was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, Ottawa police said in a news release.
On June 28, police were called about a shooting at about 10:40 a.m. Quattrocchi, 47, was found dead.
At the time, Pat Cartisano, who works as a mechanic on the street, told CBC he was in the bathroom sometime between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. when he heard four or five gunshots outside.
Then he went outside to see what had happened.
"All I saw was a gentleman lying in the laneway, not moving," Cartisano said. "Normally a very, very quiet neighbourhood. It's shocking to me."
Candice Armstrong, who also works nearby, said she heard a "rapid set of noises" and assumed it was a nearby quarry setting off explosives. Then she saw police in the area.
"It's the first time I've seen anything like this," she said. "I'm hoping it's the last time."