Murder charge laid in Carlington homicide

A 29-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with first-degree murder in the June killing of Michael Quattrocchi near Raven and Carlington parks.

Ahmad Haj-Saleh was scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday, Ottawa police said in a news release.

On June 28, police were called about a shooting at about 10:40 a.m. Quattrocchi, 47, was found dead.

At the time, Pat Cartisano, who works as a mechanic on the street, told CBC he was in the bathroom sometime between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. when he heard four or five gunshots outside.

Then he went outside to see what had happened.

Pat Cartisano says he heard four or five gunshots outside the machine shop where he works on Raven Avenue in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood. (Joseph Tunney/CBC News)

"All I saw was a gentleman lying in the laneway, not moving," Cartisano said. "Normally a very, very quiet neighbourhood. It's shocking to me."

Candice Armstrong, who also works nearby, said she heard a "rapid set of noises" and assumed it was a nearby quarry setting off explosives. Then she saw police in the area.

"It's the first time I've seen anything like this," she said. "I'm hoping it's the last time."