Police ID man killed in Carlington

Ottawa police have identified the man killed on Raven Avenue southwest of the city core Wednesday morning.

People in the area called officers about a shooting near Raven and Carlington parks around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Officers found a 47-year-old man's body and launched a homicide investigation, they said.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as Michael Quattrocchi from Ottawa.

Police said Wednesday there were no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. They asked Thursday for anyone to come forward with surveillance video of the area.