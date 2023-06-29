Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Police ID man killed in Carlington

Ottawa police have identified 47-year-old Michael Quattrocchi of Ottawa as the man killed on Raven Avenue southwest of the city core Wednesday morning.

People told police they saw a shooting on Raven Avenue Wednesday morning

CBC News ·
Police vehicles and tape blocks a suburban street near a park in summer.
Ottawa police say they found 47-year-old Michael Quattrocchi dead near Raven and Carlington parks the morning of June 28, 2023. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Ottawa police have identified the man killed on Raven Avenue southwest of the city core Wednesday morning.

People in the area called officers about a shooting near Raven and Carlington parks around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Officers found a 47-year-old man's body and launched a homicide investigation, they said.

On Thursday, the victim was identified as Michael Quattrocchi from Ottawa.

Police said Wednesday there were no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing. They asked Thursday for anyone to come forward with surveillance video of the area.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now