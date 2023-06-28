Man killed in Carlington near 2 city parks
Ottawa police say a man was killed on Raven Avenue southwest of the city core Wednesday morning. People in the area called officers about a shooting, police said.
People told police they saw a shooting on Raven Avenue around 10:40 a.m.
People in the area called officers about a shooting near Raven and Carlington parks around 10:40 a.m., police said in a news release.
Officers found a 47-year-old man's body and have launched a homicide investigation, they said.
The investigation is ongoing and police did not release any details about suspects or arrests.