Here's who's running so far in the Kanata-Carleton byelection

A byelection has been called for July 27 in the provincial riding of Kanata-Carleton.

The spot was vacated in March when Merrilee Fullerton abruptly resigned both her seat and her post as minister of children, community and social services.

There are four candidates in the field so far, but the deadline to register is July 13 at 2 p.m.

Candidates can be found here.

Melissa Coenraad, NDP

Melissa Coenraad is the NDP candidate for the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by Ontario NDP)

Melissa Coenraad is a lab technician in the health-care field, one of the people working on COVID-19 testing analysis during the pandemic.

She's also on the board for the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and volunteers in the riding.

Karen McCrimmon, Liberals

Karen McCrimmon is the Ontario Liberal Party candidate for the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by Karen McCrimmon)

Karen McCrimmon represented Kanata-Carleton at the federal level from 2015-2021, and then decided to not run again.

She was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and served as senior staff officer at the NATO Air Headquarters and did a tour of duty in Afghanistan in 2004.

Steven Warren, Green

Steven Warren is the Ontario Green Party candidate for the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Submitted by the Green Party of Ontario)

Steven Warren is studying political science at the University of Ottawa and is a gig worker.

He ran in the general election in 2022 in Ottawa West-Nepean.

Sean Webster, PC

Sean Webster is running for the Progressive Conservatives in the Kanata-Carleton byelection. (Kanata-Carleton PC Riding Association/Facebook)

Sean Webster has experience in leadership positions in companies and associations spanning several different sectors.

He has served on the board of directors of "many of Canada and Ontario's leading charities and associations," according a party news release.