2 cars catch fire outside Farm Boy

Two cars were heavily damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon outside an Orléans Farm Boy.
Both vehicles caught fire just before 3:30 p.m. outside the grocery store at 2030 Tenth Line Road near Innes Road.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames. It's not clear what started the fire.
Fire officials caution people to stay a safe distance from fires, and not to try to retrieve items from inside burning vehicles.
